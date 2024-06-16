Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Stock Position Decreased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,127 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 833,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 264,050 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,969,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,899,000 after buying an additional 962,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 8.6 %

SCRM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 97,900 shares. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Insider Activity

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

In related news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,591,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $13,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,283,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

(Free Report)

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.