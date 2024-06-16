Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells $1,074,200.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ban Seng Teh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $103.86 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 46.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 161.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 37,726 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,065,000 after buying an additional 63,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

