SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Update

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the May 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SFS Group Stock Performance

SFS Group stock remained flat at $112.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. SFS Group has a one year low of $112.80 and a one year high of $112.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.80.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

