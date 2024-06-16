SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Update

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SharpLink Gaming Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBET traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. SharpLink Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

