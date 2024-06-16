Shorepath Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Shorepath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Honeywell International accounts for 5.1% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.53. 2,239,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,790. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $211.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

