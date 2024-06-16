Shorepath Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Shorepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. 3,526,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,035,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

