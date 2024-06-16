Shorepath Capital Management LLC Takes $659,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shorepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,093. The stock has a market cap of $400.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $268.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.78.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

