Short Interest in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Decreases By 26.5%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 749,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGIO opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.77. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.47) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

