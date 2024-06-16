Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Expands By 50.7%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
AmpliTech Group Price Performance
Shares of AMPGW opened at $0.05 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
About AmpliTech Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AmpliTech Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.