Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Declines By 16.1%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 426.6 days.
ASOS Stock Performance
Shares of ASOMF remained flat at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. ASOS has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $5.40.
About ASOS
