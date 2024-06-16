Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Declines By 16.1%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 426.6 days.

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASOMF remained flat at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. ASOS has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $5.40.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

