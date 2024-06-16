Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Expands By 79.4%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the May 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

Shares of RILYN stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,545. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $22.79.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

