Short Interest in BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Declines By 51.5%

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BAIYU Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BAIYU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,415. BAIYU has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Get BAIYU alerts:

BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter. BAIYU had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

BAIYU Company Profile

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAIYU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIYU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.