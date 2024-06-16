Short Interest in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Decreases By 19.2%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 399,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Balchem alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BCPC

Balchem Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Balchem stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $150.69. The company had a trading volume of 77,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.53. Balchem has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $159.52.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 568.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Balchem

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.