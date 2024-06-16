Short Interest in Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Increases By 44.9%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bénéteau Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEAF remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Bénéteau has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
Bénéteau Company Profile
