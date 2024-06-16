Short Interest in Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Increases By 44.9%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEAF remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Bénéteau has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

Bénéteau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.