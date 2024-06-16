Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Increases By 68.7%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the May 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 98.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 146,818 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DHF opened at $2.42 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

