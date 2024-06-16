Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Increases By 40.3%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,321,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 942,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,101.2 days.
Brembo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRBOF remained flat at $11.10 during midday trading on Friday. Brembo has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.
Brembo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brembo
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.