Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Increases By 40.3%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,321,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 942,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,101.2 days.

Brembo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRBOF remained flat at $11.10 during midday trading on Friday. Brembo has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

Get Brembo alerts:

Brembo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.