Short Interest in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Declines By 12.4%

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 39,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.63. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $73.68.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

