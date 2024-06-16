Short Interest in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Decreases By 16.8%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 509,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Cellectis Price Performance

Shares of CLLS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 54,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CLLS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

