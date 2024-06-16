Short Interest in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Rises By 35.7%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Performance

CFSB Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 1,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. CFSB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

