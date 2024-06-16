Short Interest in Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Rises By 50.3%

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a one year low of C$6.02 and a one year high of C$6.02.

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

