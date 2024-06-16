Short Interest in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Decreases By 22.6%

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Climb Global Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the third quarter valued at $2,753,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Climb Global Solutions stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. 5,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $257.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Climb Global Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

