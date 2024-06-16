Short Interest in D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Drops By 40.3%

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

D’Ieteren Group Price Performance

Shares of SIEVF stock traded down 13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 206.62. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 225.15 and its 200-day moving average price is 204.29. D’Ieteren Group has a 52-week low of 165.15 and a 52-week high of 235.05.

Get D'Ieteren Group alerts:

D’Ieteren Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.