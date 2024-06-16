Short Interest in D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Drops By 40.3%

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
D’Ieteren Group Price Performance
Shares of SIEVF stock traded down 13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 206.62. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 225.15 and its 200-day moving average price is 204.29. D’Ieteren Group has a 52-week low of 165.15 and a 52-week high of 235.05.
D’Ieteren Group Company Profile
