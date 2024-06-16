Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Decreases By 34.6%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Engie Brasil Energia Trading Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:EGIEY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,616. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Engie Brasil Energia Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Engie Brasil Energia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.
