Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Grows By 51.0%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the May 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428,426 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:EOSEW remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. 11,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.