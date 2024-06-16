Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Expands By 51.2%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the May 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,321. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $218.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.82 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.42%.

