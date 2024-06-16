Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Expands By 57.9%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Fraport Price Performance
Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Fraport has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78.
Fraport Company Profile
