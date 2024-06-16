Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Expands By 97.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 24,113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,540,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. 38,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,355. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0536 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

