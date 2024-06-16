Short Interest in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Rises By 51.6%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.31. 56,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,830. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 984.38% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molecular Templates

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Templates

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,279,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Templates stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 2.64% of Molecular Templates as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company develops therapies through its proprietary biologic drug platform technology (ETB).

