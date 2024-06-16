Short Interest in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Grows By 21.2%

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nova LifeStyle Trading Down 2.8 %

NVFY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nova LifeStyle has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a negative return on equity of 344.65%.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

