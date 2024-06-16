Short Interest in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Drops By 26.3%

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SDHY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,689. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000.

