Short Interest in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Expands By 52.4%

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Prestige Wealth Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Prestige Wealth stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. Prestige Wealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.
About Prestige Wealth
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prestige Wealth
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.