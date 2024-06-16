Short Interest in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Expands By 52.4%

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Prestige Wealth Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Prestige Wealth stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. Prestige Wealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

