Short Interest in RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Decreases By 19.6%

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 815,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RumbleOn by 10.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in RumbleOn by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RumbleOn during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RumbleOn during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in RumbleOn during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of RumbleOn from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of RumbleOn in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of RumbleOn in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

RumbleOn Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. RumbleOn has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.11.

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $307.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.11 million. RumbleOn had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RumbleOn will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

RumbleOn Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

