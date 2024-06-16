Short Interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Increases By 36.3%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHIP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ SHIP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 322,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $208.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.49. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIPGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

