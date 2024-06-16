Short Interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Increases By 36.3%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHIP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Stock Down 4.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHIP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 322,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $208.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.49. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Further Reading

