Short Interest in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Decreases By 27.6%

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Southern First Bancshares

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $48,419.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $48,419.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,958 over the last ninety days. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 93.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

SFST stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,995. The company has a market cap of $215.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.