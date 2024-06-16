Short Interest in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Expands By 140.6%

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:STRW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,093. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.