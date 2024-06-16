Short Interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Decreases By 23.5%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 73,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Swvl Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SWVL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 17,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. Swvl has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swvl

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Gerber LLC owned about 0.37% of Swvl at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

