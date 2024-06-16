Short Interest in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Increases By 25.0%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Taiyo Yuden Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TYOYY traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.47. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.00. Taiyo Yuden has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $126.47.
About Taiyo Yuden
