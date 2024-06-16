Short Interest in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Increases By 25.0%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Taiyo Yuden Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYOYY traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.47. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.00. Taiyo Yuden has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $126.47.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

