Short Interest in TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Decreases By 21.8%

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
TBC Bank Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBCCF remained flat at $33.10 during midday trading on Friday. TBC Bank Group has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.
TBC Bank Group Company Profile
