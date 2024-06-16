Short Interest in TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Decreases By 21.8%

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBCCF remained flat at $33.10 during midday trading on Friday. TBC Bank Group has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Corporate; Retail; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, pawnshop, and startup loans, as well as overdraft; working capital and fixed assets financing, credit line, trade finance, and business financing; treasury products; and term and savings deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

