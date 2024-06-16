Short Interest in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Declines By 26.1%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

UGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UGP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.07. 1,566,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,495. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

