Short Interest in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Declines By 26.1%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.
Read Our Latest Report on Ultrapar Participações
Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:UGP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.07. 1,566,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,495. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ultrapar Participações
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.