Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Increases By 45.2%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCBR. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 972.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 235,321 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ WCBR opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.