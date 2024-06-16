Short Interest in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Declines By 27.1%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 12,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $57.74 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of -0.01.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $297,215.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,969 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,469,000 after purchasing an additional 216,768 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

