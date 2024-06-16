SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC) Short Interest Update

SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SilverBox Corp III Stock Performance

NYSE:SBXC remained flat at $10.58 during midday trading on Friday. 1,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,868. SilverBox Corp III has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBox Corp III

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in SilverBox Corp III by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 194,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,403 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SilverBox Corp III by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Corp III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

SilverBox Corp III Company Profile

SilverBox Corp III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, food and agriculture, e-commerce, Internet and retail, financial services, financial technology, media, entertainment and hospitality, business services, software and SaaS, telecommunications services and technology, industrial technology, and infrastructure and energy transition sectors.

