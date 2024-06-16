Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Sino Land Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNLAY remained flat at $5.29 during midday trading on Friday. 124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.
Sino Land Company Profile
