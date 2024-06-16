Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Sino Land Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNLAY remained flat at $5.29 during midday trading on Friday. 124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Sino Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.