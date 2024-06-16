Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,119,200 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 6,439,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,596.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF remained flat at $14.87 during midday trading on Friday. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

