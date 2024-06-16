Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Short Interest Update

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 406,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 372,798 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 959,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 85,636 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Smart Sand Trading Down 1.0 %

Smart Sand stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. 36,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.20 million. Analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

