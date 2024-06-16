Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 75,800 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Society Pass Trading Down 16.0 %

SOPA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 190,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Society Pass has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 202.74% and a negative net margin of 196.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Society Pass will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Society Pass in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

