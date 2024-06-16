Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solid Power Stock Performance

SLDPW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 31,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,748. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

