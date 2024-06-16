Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Solid Power Stock Performance
SLDPW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 31,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,748. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.53.
Solid Power Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solid Power
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.