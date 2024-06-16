Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sono-Tek Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:SOTK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $6.12.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sono-Tek
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.