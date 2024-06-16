Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sono-Tek Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SOTK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $6.12.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

About Sono-Tek

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sono-Tek stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sono-Tek Co. ( NASDAQ:SOTK Free Report ) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sono-Tek worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.