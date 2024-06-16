SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after buying an additional 8,776,348 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,990,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after buying an additional 1,687,275 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,299,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,249,000 after buying an additional 1,413,786 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

