SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 49.7% in May

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the May 15th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SSE Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.93. 32,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. SSE has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

Get SSE alerts:

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.