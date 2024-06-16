SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 49.7% in May

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the May 15th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
SSE Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.93. 32,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. SSE has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.83.
About SSE
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.